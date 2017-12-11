Viral Bullying Exposed, But Who’s The Real Bully?

In the last few days you have either seen this video, heard about it, or maybe seen a repost from your favorite celebrity with the hashtag #StandWithKeaton

Bullying has been happening for years, and has heightens to new levels. With the advancement of technology and use of social media this could easily play a factor in the idea that bullying doesn’t stop at school or on the playground, but follows that student home with a picture, video, and more than a few words in a caption. In 2017, I can only image trying to explain to a child the phrase “sticks and stones won’t break my bones” but a viral post on the internet is forever.

Indeed, this video did go viral. Keaton received support from Jon Bon Jovi, LeBron James, JR Smith, Cardi B, Rhianna, Chris Evans, and more. It’s heartbreaking to know that millions of kids go through this type of treatment and don’t speak on it.

But did this incident have anything to do with Keaton Jones’s family being affiliated with some sort of white supremacy and the confederate flag? Today these pictures surfaced.

That viral video of #KeatonJones talking about being bullied is heartbreaking, and I feel sympathetic towards that child.

But his mom, Kimberly on the other hand, is a suspected racist who makes very problematic posts bullying Black protesters #TheIrony pic.twitter.com/NUhidunP8z — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 11, 2017

You can’t fault a child for not knowing the history behind the use of the confederate flag or the principles they are taught within their home.

Because he is a child my sympathy is still there, he was clearly raised to think a certain way. https://t.co/4XiTZzgFrj — Dez (@StoneColdTre) December 11, 2017

U would hope that when he grows up he won’t share the same sentiments as his family. Being bullied sucks. Racism sucks. https://t.co/7l5FhPQvPo — Whitley Gilbert (@XPGizzl3) December 11, 2017

Bullying sucks. Racism sucks.

But was Keaton the real bully?

The person who revealed the photos of Keaton racists family last night also said that Keaton repeatedly call a kid in school nigger on several different occasions. And that the kids got on Keaton's ass to make him stop. So is it really bullying? Nahson. — Dami is Mine (@sneakykimchibih) December 11, 2017

What’s even more interesting is the fact that his mother, Kimberly Jones, created a go fund me act (ummm for what reason) and when her son was invited to LA by pro fighter Joe Schilling this is what he had to say…

Pro fighter Joe Schilling exposes Keatin’s Mom pic.twitter.com/cyNfYsPFqO — East Coast Renaissance (@ECRenaissance) December 11, 2017

This video went viral and shows the power that people possess with a simple like or repost when we all stand together. Is there a reason why we all know, and stand a common ground, on bullying being wrong? But aren’t standing the same common ground when it comes to voicing how wrong racism is? Are we as a country selective with empathy and sympathy? If you’re against bullying, be against all forms of bullying.

