Why Cardi B Will Probably Be Around For A While [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
Cardi B popped up on a new song called “Um Yea,” with Offset, on a new compilation. She took to social media to offer some insights into the process of that collaboration with her fiance, Offset from Migos. She explained that she hadn’t ever been physically in the studio with Offset before that song, and when she got on the mic she made sure she showed hubby “why he had to put a ring on this finger.”

When Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow gained popularity over the summer, folks speculated that it might be the only time we’d see Cardi B climb the charts with such velocity. But looking at her recent activity, it doesn’t look like Cardi B’s going to slow down any time soon. In fact, it looks like she’s gearing up to keep her place among hip-hop’s finest. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos