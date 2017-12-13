Feature Story
Letoya Luckett Twerks It Out On Her Wedding Day

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Congratulations are in order! Singer and actress Letoya Luckett is officially a married woman.

The wedding took place at a mansion at Villa Antonia in Austin, TX. Tank sang “At Last” as Luckett walked down the aisle but it’s the reception that has everyone talking.

Letoya Luckett celebrated her holy matrimony with a little twerk session. A video has surfaced of Luckett dancing to UGK’s “Take It Off” as her new husband, Tommicus Walker, watched in delight.

Photos