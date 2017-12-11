LOVE AND HIP-HOP: ATLANTA: Production Halted After Hit-and-Run

Production on Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta was shut down for a bit on Wednesday after a scary hit-and-run injured a security guard.

The show was set to film in a shopping mall, and the guard was holding a parking spot empty. A customer got angry at that and hit the gas, injuring the guard’s leg.

The driver went into a golf store briefly before fleeing. Cops have surveillance footage but haven’t made an arrest. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

Sounds like the guard didn’t suffer any debilitating injuries.

This guy must have been really anxious to try out some new pitching wedges or something.

Production crews can act like they own public areas. It’s pretty easy to get angry at them.

