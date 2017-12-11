LOVE AND HIP-HOP: ATLANTA: Production Halted After Hit-and-Run

12 reads Leave a comment
Production on Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta was shut down for a bit on Wednesday after a scary hit-and-run injured a security guard.
The show was set to film in a shopping mall, and the guard was holding a parking spot empty. A customer got angry at that and hit the gas, injuring the guard’s leg.
The driver went into a golf store briefly before fleeing. Cops have surveillance footage but haven’t made an arrest. (TMZ)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Sounds like the guard didn’t suffer any debilitating injuries.
- This guy must have been really anxious to try out some new pitching wedges or something.
- Production crews can act like they own public areas. It’s pretty easy to get angry at them.
