LOVE AND HIP-HOP: ATLANTA: Production Halted After Hit-and-Run

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Production on Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta was shut down for a bit on Wednesday after a scary hit-and-run injured a security guard.

The show was set to film in a shopping mall, and the guard was holding a parking spot empty. A customer got angry at that and hit the gas, injuring the guard’s leg.

The driver went into a golf store briefly before fleeing. Cops have surveillance footage but haven’t made an arrest. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Sounds like the guard didn’t suffer any debilitating injuries.
  • This guy must have been really anxious to try out some new pitching wedges or something.
  • Production crews can act like they own public areas. It’s pretty easy to get angry at them.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

 

