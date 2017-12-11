Tyga taps 24 HRS for the unleashing of the “Mercedes Baby” video off the Bugatti Raww album. T- Raww kicks it off at the warehouse accompanied by stunning woman while 24 HRS drives through the rain to get to pick up his lady. Watch the “Mercedes Baby” Video Directed by Shomi Patwary below.

Teyana Taylor’s Sexiest Moments 10 photos Launch gallery Teyana Taylor’s Sexiest Moments 1. Killing the Philipp Plein Fashion Show At New York Fashion Week 1 of 10 2. The new queen of MILFs Source:Instagram 2 of 10 3. Serving. Source:Instagram 3 of 10 4. Body for days Source:Instagram 4 of 10 5. Come through, Tey! Source:Instagram 5 of 10 6. For the culture. Source:Instagram 6 of 10 7. Queen with a crown Source:Instagram 7 of 10 8. Brag different. Source:Instagram 8 of 10 9. “Slim thick.” Source:Instagram 9 of 10 10. Unbothered. Source:Instagram 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Tyga Ft. 24 HRS – “Mercedes Baby” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow Teyana Taylor’s Sexiest Moments

Follow The Crown :

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat : KingSharifSnaps