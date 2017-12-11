Tyga Ft. 24 HRS – “Mercedes Baby” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

1 reads Leave a comment
Tyga taps 24 HRS for the unleashing of the “Mercedes Baby” video off the Bugatti Raww album. T- Raww kicks it off at the warehouse accompanied by stunning woman while 24 HRS drives through the rain to get to pick up his lady. Watch the “Mercedes Baby” Video Directed by Shomi Patwary below.
