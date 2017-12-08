2 CHAINZ: “Grateful” For Revival Opportunity

Earlier this week, when the tracklist for Eminem‘s Revival was revealed and his name was left off, 2 Chainz was understandably feeling some kind of way.

But a day later, he changed his tune, sharing a post from Genius of him and Em together. The Pretty Girls Like Trap Music rapper’s caption said, “Grateful for the opportunity, new music on the way!”

The original Genius post refers to a recent interview Phresher did with ThisIs50, where he says 2 Chainz’s original verse on “Chloraseptic” made him “lose his mind.

FASHO THOUGHTS:

Was Eminem scared of getting bested on his own track?

Will the verse wind up leaking?

2 Chainz is probably still pissed about being left off but isn’t going to hold a grudge forever.

He could still put a remixed version with the original 2 Chainz feature out as a bonus track.

