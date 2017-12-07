Music
Home > Music

Patti LaBelle Reveals Luther Vandross Didn’t Come Out Because He “Didn’t Want To Upset The World”

The iconic singer weighed in on years of rumors surrounding Luther Vandross' sexuality.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 41 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
3rd Annual National Women's Lung Health Week Kick Off

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

Vocal powerhouse Patti LaBelle recently revealed the root of Luther Vandross’ closeted sexuality.

Gay rumors followed the ‘Never Too Much’ R&B star for most of his career but were never confirmed before his untimely death in 2005.

Now, fellow legendary singer, Patti LaBelle is revealing why Luther didn’t come out during his storied career.

“Basically, he did not want his mother to be…although she might have known, but he wasn’t going to come out and say this to the world,” LaBelle told Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

LaBelle also implied that his devoted female fan base might’ve been thrown off by the announcement.

“He had a lot of lady fans and he told me he just didn’t want to upset the world,” she added.

You can watch the clip below:

#pattilabelle talks why #luthervandross never came out publicly #wwhl #andycohen

A post shared by Andre Allen (@andresflava2.0) on

 

RELATED LINKS

#BlackGirlMagic: Brandy And Patti LaBelle Are Heading To ‘Star’

Patti LaBelle Discusses Her New Cooking Show, Her Dessert Line And Thanksgiving Celebration

Come Through! Patti LaBelle Lands New Cooking Show

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos