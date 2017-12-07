Vic Mensa Wants To Play Prince In A Biopic And Twitter Has Thoughts

In a recent interview with Montreality, Vic Mensa argued that he should play the “king of pop” in a biopic, and he’s not talking about Michael Jackson.

Mensa said he considers Prince to be the king of pop. Along with this, he shared that he would love to play the late great artist in a biopic. “Prince is one of my biggest idols of all time,” he said. “The reason why I’d be able to kill the role as Prince is because I got that mouthpiece. Prince was butter smooth with it and I feel like I could do it.” Check out his full thoughts below starting at the 8:36 mark.

While many folks weren’t too hype on the idea of Vic playing Prince, others were just mad that he called Prince the King of Pop in the first place. Swipe through to check out what people had to say.

