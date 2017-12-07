The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Cyhi The Prynce On Why He’s Not Interested In Becoming An Ordained Minister [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Cyhi The Prynce came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about his new album, “No Dope On Sundays. He told a funny story about a night he showed up to a session with Kanye West and Jay-Z, and how Hov broke the ice in the room when his wifey, Beyonce showed up. He talks about his DMs and why he has no problem letting girls go, unlike dudes he has seen get caught up thinking that a woman belongs to only them.

Cyhi explains why he walks around in the preacher’s collar even though he’s not an officially ordained minister- “I’m a ordained minister for the streets.” He explains why he’s not interested in preaching to the saints, and his interest in bringing people to God. There’s no diploma that comes with spirituality, he says, and “I did the same thing your minister did, I just didn’t ask for an offering.”Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos