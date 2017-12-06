President Obama Beat Donald Trump At Twitter With A Single Tweet

While the world continues to pray that one day Trump’s Twitter account will be shut down permanently, President Obama‘s tweets have the exact opposite effect. In fact, according to the latest reports, he’s got the most liked tweet of 2017.

On August 12, 2017, Obama responded to white supremacist marches with a photo of himself and children of different races, adding as a caption “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…”

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

To date, the tweet has over 4.5 million likes and nearly 2 million retweets. But the winning doesn’t stop there—three of the nine most retweeted tweets this year belong to Obama too. See the full list here and if you missed that interview with the (hero?) who shut down Trump’s Twitter account for a few moments, check that out here.