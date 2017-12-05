Fasho Celebrity News
The Most Liked Photo Of 2017 Is????

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Instagram recently released their 2017 year-end stats, including the most liked photos of the year. The number-one spot went to Beyoncé, with her pregnancy announcement photo for the twins. The veil, the flowers, the baby bump … it all combined to basically break the internet.

 

Here are the Top 5 most liked Instagram photos of the year:

  1. Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement: 11.1 million likes
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo’s photo featuring his fourth child and girlfriend right after the birth in November: 11 million likes
  3. Selena Gomez and her bestie Francia Raisa before the kidney transplant: 10.3 million likes
  4. Beyoncé sharing the first pic of her with the twins: 10.2 million likes
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo holding his two youngest babies: 8.2 million likes

Selena Gomez had four more photos in the Top 10 and Cristiano Ronaldo had one more in the top 10. (GlamourBuzzfeed)

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

