The Most Liked Photo Of 2017 Is????

Instagram recently released their 2017 year-end stats, including the most liked photos of the year. The number-one spot went to Beyoncé, with her pregnancy announcement photo for the twins. The veil, the flowers, the baby bump … it all combined to basically break the internet.

Here are the Top 5 most liked Instagram photos of the year:

Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement: 11.1 million likes Cristiano Ronaldo’s photo featuring his fourth child and girlfriend right after the birth in November: 11 million likes Selena Gomez and her bestie Francia Raisa before the kidney transplant: 10.3 million likes Beyoncé sharing the first pic of her with the twins: 10.2 million likes Cristiano Ronaldo holding his two youngest babies: 8.2 million likes

Selena Gomez had four more photos in the Top 10 and Cristiano Ronaldo had one more in the top 10. (Glamour, Buzzfeed)

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: