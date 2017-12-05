5 Sweet Brownie Recipes for Christmas [LIST]

Ever argued about the desserts for Christmas dinner? Are you tired of the same old cakes your grandma makes each year? Do you want to contribute something new to the dinner table that night? We have some ideas that will make the family go crazy! Nothing screams “embracing the season” more than one pastry… BROWNIES! Most pastry and dessert loves LIVE for a nice warm brownie. We have 5 major brownie recipes that will have the family RAVING by the end of Christmas.

Here are the 5 recipes:

MAPLE CREAM BROWNIE DESSERT

Ingredients

Brownie fudge brownie mix 1 box (1 lb 2.3 oz) Betty Crockerfudge brownie mix Water, vegetable oil and eggs call for on brownie mix box 1 teaspoon maple flavor 4 bars (1.75 ounces each) chocolate-covered peanut and maple candy, coarsely chopped 1/4 cup chocolate sundae syrup or regular chocolate syrup

Maple Cream Frosting frozen whipped topping, thawed 2 cups Cool Whipfrozen whipped topping, thawed 2 teaspoons maple flavor

Steps 1. Heat oven to 350ºF. Grease bottom only of 13×9-inch pan with shortening or cooking spray. Make brownie mix as directed on box, using water, oil and eggs and adding 1 teaspoon maple flavor. Spread batter in pan. Bake as directed on box. Cool completely in pan on cooling rack, about 1 hour. 2. Meanwhile, mix Maple Cream Frosting ingredients until well blended; refrigerate. Spread frosting over cooled brownies. Cover and refrigerate until serving. 3. Cut dessert into 4 rows by 3 rows. Sprinkle each serving with chopped candy bars; drizzle with syrup. Store covered in refrigerator.

BROWNIE POPS

Ingredients

Supreme original brownie mix 1 box (1 lb 6.25 oz) Betty CrockerSupreme original brownie mix

Water, vegetable oil and eggs called for on brownie mix box

24 craft sticks (flat wooden sticks with round ends)

1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips (9 oz)

1 tablespoon shortening

Decorating Decors candy sprinkles Assorted Betty CrockerDecorating Decors candy sprinkles Steps

1 Heat oven to 350°F. (325°F for dark or nonstick pan). Line 13×9-inch pan with foil so foil extends about 2 inches over sides of pan. Grease bottom only of foil with shortening or cooking spray. Make brownies as directed on box. Cool completely, about 1 hour. 2 Place brownies in freezer for 30 minutes. Remove brownies from pan by lifting foil; peel foil from sides of brownies. Cut brownies into 24 bars, 6 rows by 4 rows. Gently insert craft stick into end of each bar, peeling foil from bars. Place on cookie sheet; freeze 30 minutes. 3 In small microwavable bowl, microwave chocolate chips and shortening uncovered on High about 1 minute; stir until smooth. If necessary, microwave additional 5 seconds at a time. Dip top 1/3 to 1/2 of each brownie into chocolate; sprinkle with candy sprinkles. Lay flat on waxed paper or foil to dry.

BROWNIE COOKIE CUPCAKES

Ingredients

chocolate chip cookie mix pouch (17.5 oz) Betty Crockerchocolate chip cookie mix 1/2 cup butter, softened

2 eggs Original Supreme Premium brownie mix 1 box (1 lb 2.4 oz) Betty CrockerOriginal Supreme Premium brownie mix 1/4 cup water 1/3 cup vegetable oil Rich & Creamy chocolate fudge frosting 1 container (1 lb) Betty CrockerRich & Creamy chocolate fudge frosting Steps

1 Heat oven to 375°F. Place paper baking cup in each of 12 regular-size muffin cups. Make cookie mix as directed on pouch, using butter and 1 of the eggs. Refrigerate until ready to use.

2 Make brownie mix as directed on box, using water, oil and remaining egg.

3 Press 1 tablespoon cookie dough in bottom of each muffin cup. Top each with 2 tablespoons brownie batter. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

4 On ungreased small cookie sheet, drop several extra tablespoons of cookie dough for topping. Bake 10 minutes.

5 Remove cupcakes and cookies from pans to cooling racks. Cool completely, about 45 minutes.

6 Frost cupcakes with frosting. Crumble baked cookies; sprinkle over frosted cupcakes.

Fudgy Frosted Brownie Cookies

Ingredients

Cookies mix 1 cup Original Bisquickmix 3/4 cup granulated sugar 2/3 cup chopped pecans 1/2 cup unsweetened baking cocoa 1/2 cup sour cream 1 teaspoon vanilla 1 egg

Frosting 2 oz unsweetened baking chocolate 2 tablespoons butter or margarine 2 cups powdered sugar 3 to 4 tablespoons hot water

Steps 1 Heat oven to 350°F. Spray cookie sheets with cooking spray. In medium bowl, mix cookie ingredients until well blended. 2 Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls about 2 inches apart on cookie sheets. 3 Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until set. Cool 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheets to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 30 minutes. 4 In 2-quart saucepan, melt chocolate and butter over low heat, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in powdered sugar and 3 tablespoons of the hot water until smooth. (If frosting is too thick, add additional water, 1 teaspoon at a time.) Spread frosting over cookies.

Brownie Batter Cheesecake Bars

Ingredients

Crust fudge brownie mix 1 box (18.3 oz) Betty Crockerfudge brownie mix Water, vegetable oil and eggs called for on box for cakelike brownies

Filling 2 packages (8 oz each) cream cheese, softened 1/2 cup sugar 2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream 1 teaspoon vanilla 2 eggs

Topping 1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips 3/4 cup heavy whipping cream 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, if desired

Steps 1 Heat oven to 325°F. Spray bottom of 13×9-inch pan with cooking spray. 2 Make brownie batter as directed on box for cakelike brownies. Measure out 1/2 cup batter; cover and refrigerate for later use. Spread remaining batter in bottom of pan. Bake 22 to 25 minutes or until toothpick inserted 2 inches from side of pan comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes. 3 In large bowl, beat cream cheese with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Add sugar; beat until smooth. Add reserved 1/2 cup batter, 2 tablespoons whipping cream and the vanilla; beat until smooth. Add 2 eggs; beat just until blended. Spread evenly over cooled crust. 4 Bake 26 to 30 minutes or until center is set. Cool 30 minutes. 5 In medium microwavable bowl, microwave chocolate chips and 3/4 cup whipping cream uncovered on High 1 minute; stir. Microwave 30 seconds; stir until smooth. Spread mixture on top of cheesecake layer. Refrigerate about 4 hours or until cooled completely. Cut into 6 rows by 4 rows. Sprinkle sea salt on top of chocolate layer before serving, if desired.

SOURCE: BETTY CROCKER

