Is Eminem Distancing Himself From Beyonce? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 41 mins ago
Eminem‘s new album is on its way, and he recently dropped its first single, “Walk On Water,” which featured the vocals of the one and only Beyonce. But when the song was released, it received very polarized reviews from fans.

Now, apparently, he’s trying to remedy the disappointment- by distancing himself from what he thought would be a lucky charm: the Queen Bey herself! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

