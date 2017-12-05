Is Eminem Distancing Himself From Beyonce? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Eminem‘s new album is on its way, and he recently dropped its first single, “Walk On Water,” which featured the vocals of the one and only Beyonce. But when the song was released, it received very polarized reviews from fans.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Now, apparently, he’s trying to remedy the disappointment- by distancing himself from what he thought would be a lucky charm: the Queen Bey herself! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Did Target Release Eminem’s Album Date? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Fans Can’t Agree On Eminem’s New Song With Beyonce, “Walk On Water” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Eminem’s BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher Came At The Perfect Time [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: