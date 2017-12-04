The Diddy Gene: Watch Justin And Christian Combs Bring New York Dance Back

0 reads Leave a comment
We all know that Diddy can get down with some of the best dancers in the world — but did you know that his sons Justin and Christian Combs could also cut a rug?
The spawns of Puffy took to Instagram last week to show the world that their pops isn’t the only star in the family. Check it out:
This isn’t the first time the boys have been credited for bringing NY dance vibes back. Hit the flip for more Combs choreography.
