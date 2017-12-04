Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Gets Ready To Turn Up For Ms. Janie’s Birthday [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins is really excited for Ms. Janie‘s 80th birthday, which is coming up at the end of the month. The two of them were really hype about how much they’re going to turn up! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

