Rickey Smiley On Why Mom’s Right About Always Wearing Nice Undies [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack delivers a report that says you should toss out and replace your underwear every year. He read the story specifically for Gary With Da Tea, who apparently isn’t so precious with his undergarments. This leads to a mild intervention for Gary from the morning show crew.

Da Brat and Rickey Smiley explain why they make sure to keep their undies “fresh,” while Gary With Da Tea tries to defend his preferred underwear habits. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

