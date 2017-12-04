The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley On Why Mom’s Right About Always Wearing Nice Undies [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Headkrack delivers a report that says you should toss out and replace your underwear every year. He read the story specifically for Gary With Da Tea, who apparently isn’t so precious with his undergarments. This leads to a mild intervention for Gary from the morning show crew.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Da Brat and Rickey Smiley explain why they make sure to keep their undies “fresh,” while Gary With Da Tea tries to defend his preferred underwear habits. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gets Ms. Janie Into The Christmas Spirit With “Oh Holy Night” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Da Brat Knocks Rickey Smiley Over By Singing “Amazing Grace” To Juicy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tyler Perry & Rickey Smiley Bond Over Similarities Between Madea & Bernice Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: Black Models Then and Now

26 photos Launch gallery

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: Black Models Then and Now

Continue reading Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: Black Models Then and Now

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: Black Models Then and Now

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 6 days ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 6 days ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 1 week ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 3 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 3 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos