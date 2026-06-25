'Belle Collective' Exclusive Clip: Glen Would Rather Get A Divorce Than Sign The Postnup—'I Have A Problem Not Being A Priority'

Source: Belle Collective / OWN

A Belle Collective couple is at odds over a postnuptial agreement and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip!

As previously reported, the hit OWN unscripted series has returned with all new episodes, and Kerri Paul, Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Selena Johnson and Tambra Cheri are all back. The ladies are continuing to showcase the strength, savvy and sisterhood at the center of the show while redefining what it means to be a modern-day Southern belle.

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s episode, we see Lateshia and Glen arguing over Lateshia’s proposed postnuptial agreement. Glen’s completely against it and says he’d rather they just divorce than sign it, and Lateshia thinks she knows exactly why.

According to Tishia, she thinks Glen’s ego is the reason why he won’t sign, and he’s using this moment to once again rebel against her.

Source: Belle Collective / OWN

“The main problem with us is Glen is that you’re spoiled” says Tishia. “You’re gonna have to say, my wife right now? She’s still my wife, but she still not that type of wife. Cheer me on like, I’ve always tried to cheer you.”

Glen says that’s untrue.

“I don’t have a problem with your elevation,” Tishia, he says. “I have a problem not being a priority. Source: Belle Collective / OWN

Lateshia tells Glen that she’s always been in his corner even when it came to him pursing his rap dreams.

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“When you was doing your rapping stuff, I was doing what I needed to sacrifice for you and your dreams,” Lateshia reminds him. “I did that. I’m just asking now to give me the same thing.”

She continues,

“I did everything,” she says. “And now, for once, I’m doing something for myself and it’s a problem. That’s what irritates me with you. If I was you, and you was me, you’d be like, ‘Damn T!'”

Source: Belle Collective / OWN

Take an exclusive look below!

Friday’s episode is titled “On My Mama-in-Law,” check out an official episode description below.

Coming in hot and with an agenda, Lateshia and Latrice swap husbands for the day. Lateshia’s and Glen’s marriage hits a breaking point at the reservoir. As Matt tries to mediate the fight between his mom and wife, Kerri enlists her own mother as backup.



Watch a brand new episode of Belle Collective on Friday, June 26 at 8pm ET/PT!

'Belle Collective' Exclusive Clip: Glen Would Rather Get A Divorce Than Sign The Postnup—'I Have A Problem Not Being A Priority' was originally published on bossip.com