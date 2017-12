More and more new music is coming. Ain’t it a blessing

“The Snowman is returning just in time for the holidays. Jeezy has announced his eighth album, Pressure, which is set to arrive Dec. 15.

Referencing the old proverb that “pressure makes diamonds,” a beautiful rock appears on the album’s black-and-white cover. The ice is also an appropriate nod to the Snowman’s constant shine.” – Rap-Up

