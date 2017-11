Legendary app that we loved so dearly, Vine will be making a return.

Co-founder, Dom Hofmann, let a few tweets fly about the upcoming release or what he’s working on.

i'm funding it myself as an outside project, so it doesn't interfere with the (quite exciting) work we're doing at the company, which is my first priority — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 30, 2017

nothing else to share yet, but more as it develops — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 30, 2017

Sounds cool and all but… If we have snapchat (which I barely use now) and Instagram with instaStories, is there really a purpose of it?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: