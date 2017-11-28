Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Maino – “Family” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 2 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

The Hustle Hard front man Maino takes a moment to acknowledge and show appreciate for the people closest to him.  From one King to another, Family stands at the top of the list of important things in life. Take a glimpse of the good life in Maino’s world.  Chad B  and DJ Drewski of vh1 Love and Hip Hop New York  made cameo appearances, watch the video below.

 

 

13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta

7 photos Launch gallery

13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta

Continue reading Maino – “Family” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

13 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta

 

Follow The Crown :

http://www.Twitter.Com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps

& The Family , Chad B , DJ Drewski , Family , hip pop , HIP-HOP , Hustle Hard , King Of Brooklyn , King Sharif , King Sharif 7 to 12 , King Sharif Got The Deets , King Sharif The Night King , kingin , KOB , maino , Music , rap , Sharif D. King Show , So Drewski , The Crown Life , The Night Show King Sharif

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 8 hours ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 9 hours ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 5 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 6 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 1 week ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos