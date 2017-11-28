Tyra Banks Gets Fierce For ‘Paper Magazine’ [PHOTOS]

Tyra Banks is the queen of the jungle in her spread for Paper Magazine.
Tyra slipped into some wild looks for the last installment of Paper’s Break The Internet series. The supermodel supplied her best smize for the photo shoot, where she’s dressed up as a cat.
Her looks are so powerful, they’re practically magic. Check out how she transforms in this epic boomerang!
@TyraBanks is Fierce as a Tyger for #BreakTheInternet 🐯 Click the link in bio to see the jaw-dropping transformation on papermag.com 🐾 📷 @vijatm / Transformation GIF by @maneality Creative Direction & Styling by @bcompleted Hair by @kimblehaircare Makeup by @valentefrazierartistry Airbrush Makeup by @airbrushhero Prosthetics by @jerryconstantinefx Nails by @nails_by_yoko
Tyra transformed into a tiger for the most striking pictures.
She tried out a few other catty looks for the shoot, briefly becoming a lioness.
