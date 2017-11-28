Tamar Braxton Delivers Powerful Performance At Soul Train Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Looks like Tiny and T.I. want to stay together after all. Last year rumors sparked about Tiny filing for divorce, but the flames have sparked again with these two. Many are saying that she back to the women he fell in love with.

The Soul Train Awards aired last night and Tamar Braxton did her thing. Gary With Da Tea talked about how the crowd was loving her, but he didn’t enjoy Luke James performance for Toni Braxton. Gary doesn’t believe that everyone should sing Toni’s songs.

