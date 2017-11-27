Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Sent A Text You Regret? New App Coming Soon!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Now there’s an easy way to edit or even delete it. Starting next month, messaging app Line will let users delete messages that they’ve already sent within 24 hours. Just act quickly or chances are the person will have already seen the message. (Moneyish)

 

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

 

 

a , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , regret , Sent , text , You

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 5 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 6 days ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 6 days ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 6 days ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 1 week ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos