Sent A Text You Regret? New App Coming Soon!!!
Written By: Don Juan Fasho
Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads Leave a comment
Now there’s an easy way to edit or even delete it. Starting next month, messaging app Line will let users delete messages that they’ve already sent within 24 hours. Just act quickly or chances are the person will have already seen the message. (Moneyish)
