MEEK MILL: Al Sharpton’s In His Corner

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
Meek Mill has another heavy hitter in his corner — and this one’s doing more than just offering support.

The Reverend Al Sharpton will meet with the rapper and his attorney today (Monday) to see how he can help in Meek’s probation-violation case. He believes he can use his influence to get Meek’s two- to four-year sentence reduced and to get controversial Judge Genece Brinkley removed from the case. He says he also helped get Meek out of solitary confinement, much as he did for Tupac in the ’90s. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Sharpton is doing more than just starting a petition like the governor of Pennsylvania did.
  • Reverend Al is good at keeping the media pressure on.
  • Do people really see this as a larger civil rights issue, or is it just about Meek?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

