Bryson Tiller – “Run Me Dry” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

1 reads Leave a comment
Kentucky’s own Bryson Tiller releases his visual for “Run Me Dry” off his “True To Self” EP. Bryson Tiller send out a message through out this song and video. Watch Bryson Tiller lay down the law for his gold digging significant other. Bryson finds himself stating his true emotions and ends up vibing with a biker chick who gives him a great time with out having to drop any kind of money to keep the love flowing. Watch Bryson express himself to his girlfriend in his bedroom while pondering on garnishing her luggage for the sake of her money hungry ways, Check the video below.
10 Photos That Prove Black (Men) Don’t Crack
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Photos That Prove Black (Men) Don’t Crack
1. Pharrell Williams1 of 10
2. Andre 30002 of 10
3. Q-Tip3 of 10
4. Marlon Wayans4 of 10
5. Nas5 of 10
6. Larenz Tate6 of 10
7. Boris Kodjoe7 of 10
8. Michael Ealy8 of 10
9. Will Smith9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut10 of 10
Follow The Crown :
http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif
Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps
comments – Add Yours