Bryson Tiller – “Run Me Dry” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Kentucky’s own Bryson Tiller releases his visual for “Run Me Dry” off his “True To Self” EP. Bryson Tiller send out a message through out this song and video. Watch Bryson Tiller lay down the law for his gold digging significant other. Bryson finds himself stating his true emotions and ends up vibing with a biker chick who gives him a great time with out having to drop any kind of money to keep the love flowing. Watch Bryson express himself to his girlfriend in his bedroom while pondering on garnishing her luggage for the sake of her money hungry ways, Check the video below.

