Music
Home > Music

Awww! Eniko Hart Shares First Picture Of Newborn Son Kenzo

On the 'Gram, the former model gives you a glimpse of her newborn and her snapback.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals

Source: Mike McGinnis / Getty

Less than a week after giving birth, Eniko Hart has shared a little glimpse of her and Kevin Hart’s baby boy Kenzo.

The model posted up a pic of her bundle of joy (and her snapback) on Instagram. Look at the top of his little head!

She captioned it with the following: “A love like no other! Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!”

A love like no other! 💙 Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!

A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on

 

We love the protective dog at her feet!

As we previously reported, the Harts welcomed their first child together on November 21, days after she posted a final bump photo to the ‘gram, asking her little one to make an appearance.

Hart shares two children with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

 

It’s no secret that the couple had some serious drama towards the end of Eniko’s pregnancy. In the midst of the Jumanji star’s sex scandal, Kevin issued a public apology to his wife and kids for his infidelity.

However, the couple kept a cool front in the public eye, seemingly moving past the controversy and focusing on their growing bundle of joy:

 

We can’t wait to see Kenzo’s little face!

RELATED NEWS:

Eniko Hart Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Boy

WAYMENT! Torrei Hart Wants To Help Co-Parent Ex Husband Kevin Hart’s New Baby With Wife Eniko

Eniko Parrish Is Fully Cooperating With Authorities Amid Investigation Into Kevin Hart Extortion Scandal

Kevin Hart Pre Super Bowl Party Hosted By NuFace Ent.

INSTADAILY: Kevin Hart & Eniko Announce Pregnancy + How More Celebs Spent Mother's Day

6 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Kevin Hart & Eniko Announce Pregnancy + How More Celebs Spent Mother's Day

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Kevin Hart & Eniko Announce Pregnancy + How More Celebs Spent Mother’s Day

INSTADAILY: Kevin Hart & Eniko Announce Pregnancy + How More Celebs Spent Mother's Day

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 4 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 5 days ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 5 days ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 5 days ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 7 days ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 1 week ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 1 week ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 1 week ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos