Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Twitter Drags Draya Michele’s Thanksgiving Feast (And Other Struggle Plates)

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Hennessy

Source: Hennessy / Hennessy

During the holidays, struggle plates are often the topic of discussion on social media and this year Draya Michele was the unfortunate butt of Twitter’s jokes.

For Thanksgiving, Draya prepared a feast for her family. The menu consisted of turkey, dressing, greens and mac & cheese. The reality star took to Snapchat to share her cooking skills and needless to say, the people of social media were not impressed.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Although everyone had jokes for Draya, her meal wasn’t the only one that was lacking. Hit the flip to check out more of this year’s Thanksgiving struggle plates.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 1 day ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 days ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 days ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 4 days ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 5 days ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 1 week ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 1 week ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 1 week ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Photos