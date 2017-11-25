How A Woman Used Netflix To Hit Her Ex Where It Hurts After Break-Up [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A woman in California had a terrible break-up, and in order to get back at her ex in the aftermath of their break-up, she knew exactly how to hit him where it hurts. She changed the Netflix password on him, but not just at any old time.

She tracked where he was in the highly-addictive and popular new show he was watching, and waited till the right moment. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

