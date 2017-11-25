Music
Home > Music

Jennifer Hudson Agrees To Let Her Son Spend Thanksgiving With David Otunga

The Oscar winner is granting her ex's wish: To allow David Jr. to spend the holiday with his father.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2017

Source: NBC / Getty

It looks like David Otunga is getting his one holiday wish: To spend Thanksgiving with his son this year.

According to PEOPLE, in court documents obtained exclusively by the celeb and lifestyle publication, Jennifer Hudson voluntarily agreed to allow their 8-year-old son to spend the holiday with Otunga after she filed an emergency order of protection last week.

David Jr. will be with his father from 3 p.m. on Thurday until Friday at 7 p.m.

Under the order of protection, David Sr. was not allowed to see their son until their next court date, UNLESS Jennifer gave written approval. This time around, the Oscar winner gave him that approval for the holidays.

As we previously reported, the couple that was together nearly a decade, called it quits last week. Jennifer claimed in court docs she filed that David had been physically abusive while they were together, a claim that David vehemently denies.

“At no time did Mr. Otunga ‘physically push’ Ms. Hudson as she has alleged,” David’s lawyer stressed in a statement they sent to TMZ.

In addition, Hudson claimed that David was angry that she was at the studio with music producer Mali. Yet, Otunga’s lawyer claims that wasn’t why he was upset. He took issue that their 8-year-old son was at the studio late — reportedly, it was 12:30 a.m. — on a school night.

We’re just glad that the two of them could at least see eye to eye for the holidays.

RELATED NEWS:

David Otunga Responds To Jennifer Hudson’s Physical Abuse Allegations

Jennifer Hudson &amp; David Otunga Call It Quits After 10 Year Engagement

INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving

2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals

INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving

7 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving

INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 1 day ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 days ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 days ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 4 days ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 5 days ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 1 week ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 1 week ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 1 week ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Photos