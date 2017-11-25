Apryl Jones Shows Off Sexy New Curves: ‘This Is All 100% Organically Built’

Apryl Jones was an open book in her latest Instagram post and revealed she struggled with insecurities after experiencing the worst heartbreak of her life. The former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood posted a side by side photo of her body transformation transformation and sent the Internet into a late night frenzy.

Apryl revealed she struggle with her body image after giving birth to two children, which sent the reality TV star soul searching.

“It took a lot of internal healing in order to motivate myself to get up, get at it and strive to be all that I could become emotionally, mentally, spiritually and physically…. to be self-motivated enough to chase after it in order to feed this ongoing hunger for growth in all areas of my life,” she wrote.

Apryl and Omarion suddenly broke up last year and seem to be effective co parents. However, it appears Apryl struggled to get back to her old self after it all went down. According to the hot mama, she worked hard at training and became her own #bodygoals.

Guess we shouldn’t cancel that gym membership?

RELATED STORIES:

Omarion Sneak Disses Ex Apryl Jones In New Track “It’s Whatever”

Should Omarion Propose To Apryl Jones?