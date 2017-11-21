Music
Malia Obama Caught Kissing A Guy [VIDEO]

Has Malia found her Freshman Year Bae?

Written By: Nia Noelle

President Obama Pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Malia Obama was spotted getting some sugar from a mystery man over the weekend.

Malia might have found herself a campus boo! TMZ.com caught The Harvard University freshman kissing an unidentified guy while they were tailgating before Harvard’s football game against Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. If he’s not a fellow student, he at least seems to be a Harvard fan

From shakey video of the smooches, their romantic moment was broken up by a third party. According to TMZ, Malia later kept her lips busy by lighting up a cigarette, but her mystery man stayed close by

 

