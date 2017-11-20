Feature Story
Breaking
Home > Feature Story

Actress and Singer Della Reese Has Passed

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
9 reads
Leave a comment
Roma Downey Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Actress and Singer Della Reese has passed away.

Roma Downey, friend and co-star of the show Touched By An Angel released a statement on behalf of the family to People Magazine.

“On behalf of her husband, Franklin Lett, and all her friends and family, I share with you the news that our beloved Della Reese has passed away peacefully at her California home last evening surrounded by love. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and pastor, as well as an award-winning actress and singer. Through her life and work she touched and inspired the lives of millions of people.” 

Born Delloreese Patricia Early on July 6, 1931 in Detroit, Reese began singing at her local church at 6 years old. By 13 she was performing and touring with Gospel legend Mahalia Jackson’s gospel group. By the 1950’s Reese began recording Jazz albums and became a star.

In the 60’s started acting and would appear TV and movies. In 1970 Reese made history as she became the first black woman to co-host The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

Reese became an ordained minister in the 1980s through the Christian New Thought branch known as Unity, leading her to found her own church, Understanding Principles for Better Living (also known as “UP Church”).

In 1994 Della Reese starred in one of her most famous roles, Tess on the CBS series Touched By an Angel beginning in 1994. The show was a hit and ran until 2003.

She leaves behind children Deloreese, James, Franklin, and Dominique, as well as husband Franklin Lett.

Reese was 86 years old.

Source: People Magazine

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 7 hours ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 5 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 6 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 1 week ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 2 weeks ago
11.09.17
Photos