Diana Ross Gives Us The Diva Performance We’ve Been Missing

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Diana Ross

Source: Adriana M. Barraza / WENN

And just like that, Diana Ross reminded us of the true meaning of the word diva. Diana served us fashion, hair and family at the 2017 American Music Awards where she received the lifetime achievement for her iconic contributions to the film and music world.

Diana effortlessly transition through her classics until asking her grandchildren and family to join her while she accepted the honor. Tracee Ellis Ross, who hosted the show, was right beside her mom and lovingly watched as Rhonda sung their mom’s praises.

Watch it go down, below:

Of course #BlackTwitter is losing its mind over the performance.

Photos