Church Announcements: How Bernice Jenkins Played Off Shoplifting A Turkey [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of the Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins says she narrowly escaped going to jail. She found herself having to attempt to shoplift a turkey at the grocery store, but when it didn’t work out, she had to think on her feet! Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

