Gabby Douglas Roasted For Saying Women Need To Dress Modestly To Stay Safe

Gabby Douglas is catching some heat for suggesting that women need to cover up to avoid sexual assault.

Sometimes it’s best to keep your opinions to yourself.

The Olympic gold medal gymnast thought she had something to add when her teammate, Aly Raisman, put up a tweet, calling for women to come together so that everyone can feel safe no matter how they dress. Keep in mind that Aly had recently come forward to reveal that she was sexually assaulted by one of the team’s doctors. Gabby suggesting that women dress less provocatively only placed blame for such assault on the victims.

Gabby’s other teammate, Simone Biles, swiftly swooped in to let Gabby know that her commentary was not acceptable.

shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me… honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her. I support you Aly & all the other women out there!

STAY STRONG pic.twitter.com/CccTzhyPcb — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 17, 2017https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.jsBlack Twitter only needed a moment to get Gabby trending on Twitter and leave her mentions in utter shambles.

Gabby Douglas is so disgusting. Aly was a minor when their team doctor sexually assaulted her. Your choice of clothes does not and should not matter. If a man or woman does not know how to keep their hands off of children or adults, the victim is not the one who shares the blame

Cancel Gabby Douglas. Anybody can get it. She’s not immune. Plus, weren’t her fellow gymnasts assaulted by the team doctor? Attire is entirely irrelevant in every single case, including here. pic.twitter.com/bZD4ogdm3s

— April (@ReignOfApril) November 17, 2017

Others were getting a nice chuckle off of the fact that Simone was the one to get Gabby together without hesitation.

Gabby Douglas: maybe you’re in the wrong for dressing provocatively

Black Twitter snatching all the praise they’ve EVER given Gabby Douglas away pic.twitter.com/PCwKsWqIYT

