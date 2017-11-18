Music
Gabby Douglas Roasted For Saying Women Need To Dress Modestly To Stay Safe

Gold medalist Simone Biles publicly corrects Gabby on Twitter for victim blaming Olympic teammate Aly Raisman.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 39 mins ago
0 reads
USA House

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Gabby Douglas is catching some heat for suggesting that women need to cover up to avoid sexual assault.

Sometimes it’s best to keep your opinions to yourself.

The Olympic gold medal gymnast thought she had something to add when her teammate, Aly Raisman, put up a tweet, calling for women to come together so that everyone can feel safe no matter how they dress. Keep in mind that Aly had recently come forward to reveal that she was sexually assaulted by one of the team’s doctors. Gabby suggesting that women dress less provocatively only placed blame for such assault on the victims.

Gabby’s other teammate, Simone Biles, swiftly swooped in to let Gabby know that her commentary was not acceptable.

