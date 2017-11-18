Music
T-Pain’s Top 21 Songs: Collaborations, Remixes & All!

It was back in 2011, when we got T-Pain’s last album, and after six-year wait, T-Pain has completed his fifth solo studio album, Oblivion, and it is available right now.

However, before you enjoy his new album, we encourage you to take a look back at T-Pain’s top 21 songs of all time, including collaborations, remixes and all!

