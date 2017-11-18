Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Reverend Jessie Jackson Announces Parkinson Diagnosis

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 38 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Rev. Jesse Jackson Calls AME Church Massacre Is An Act Of Terrorism

Source: Jemal Countess/Getty Images / Getty

 

Sad news… Reverend Jessie Jackson announced that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson disease via social media.

“After a battery of tests, my physicians identified the issue as Parkinson’s disease, a disease that bested my father,” Jackson, 76, wrote on the website of his organization, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. “Recognition of the effects of this disease on me has been painful, and I have been slow to grasp the gravity of it. For me, a Parkinson’s diagnosis is not a stop sign but rather a signal that I must make lifestyle changes and dedicate myself to physical therapy in hopes of slowing the disease’s progression.”

There is no cure for the disease. Jackson said in his letter than he planned to “make lifestyle changes and dedicate myself to physical therapy in hopes of slowing the disease’s progression. However, the unfortunate reality was that all forms of therapy for the disorder can “improve symptoms” but have never stopped Parkinson’s from progressing at its typical rate.

While Jackson said his father suffered from the same disease, it is not hereditary, according to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, named for the actor who also has Parkinson’s.

Jackson is 76 years old and has been an advocate for equal rights since the civil rights movement.  Prayers for Jackson and his friends and family.

10 Lady Leaders Of The New Civil Rights Movement

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Lady Leaders Of The New Civil Rights Movement

Continue reading 10 Lady Leaders Of The New Civil Rights Movement

10 Lady Leaders Of The New Civil Rights Movement

 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 38 mins ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 3 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 3 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 3 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 3 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 3 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 3 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 3 days ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 4 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 7 days ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Photos