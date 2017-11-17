Remy Ma Has Another Show Coming, Talks Love & Hip-Hop, + Her First Time Meeting Pun

Part 2 of our exclusive interview with Remy Ma on Boom 103.9, Remy continues her discussion on the prison system and the effects it has on so many people and families, and her feelings when she was locked up/first got home.

People you though would be there for you, were the one’s you never heard from – Remy

Paris Nicole, DJ Caesar, and Remy discuss reality TV, a Christmas TV special coming during the Holidays, what she wants for Christmas, and why her family COULD NOT do a reality show.

Before Remy headed out, DJ Caesar of course had to talk Big Pun with her, and you got to hear the story she tells when she met Pun for the first time! DJ Caesar ask’s “Is there any UNREALESED” Remy Ma + Big Pun material?” Watch her answer towards the end of the interview!

I wouldn’t be here today without him – Remy on Pun’s Impact

