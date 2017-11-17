Music
Home > Music

Remy Ma Has Another Show Coming, Talks Love & Hip-Hop, + Her First Time Meeting Pun

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Remy Ma At Boom 103.9

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Part 2 of our exclusive interview with Remy Ma on Boom 103.9, Remy continues her discussion on the prison system and the effects it has on so many people and families, and her feelings when she was locked up/first got home.

People you though would be there for you, were the one’s you never heard from – Remy

Paris Nicole, DJ Caesar, and Remy discuss reality TV, a Christmas TV special coming during the Holidays, what she wants for Christmas, and why her family COULD NOT do a reality show.

RelatedBoom Exclusive with Remy Ma: The Story Behind Her New Deal + Clarifies Meek Mill Comments {Part 1}

Before Remy headed out, DJ Caesar of course had to talk Big Pun with her, and you got to hear the story she tells when she met Pun for the first time! DJ Caesar ask’s “Is there any UNREALESED” Remy Ma + Big Pun material?” Watch her answer towards the end of the interview!

I wouldn’t be here today without him – Remy on Pun’s Impact

Watch this and so much more in part 2 of our exclusive interview with Remy Ma!

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 2 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 3 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 6 days ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Photos