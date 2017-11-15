Nia Noelle
Oh Hell Naw! Get Out Placed in ‘Comedy’ Category for Golden Globes

There Wasn't Anything Funny About This Racially Charged Movie... Golden Globes Got it Wrong!

Posted 2 hours ago
Somebody at the Golden Globes needs to be snatched all the way!  The racially charged box office breaking film “Get Out has somehow been placed in the ‘comedy’ category for the 2018 Golden Globes.

When the movie premiered it was labeled a horror film but creator Jordan Peele has said that the film is a documentary saying it was ‘his own truth’.  This film should defiantly win awards and needs to be placed in the proper category.  ‘Get Out’ already received the Next Generation award at the MTV Movie Awards in 2017.  The Golden Globes will be announced on December 11th

 

 

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

If you saw Get Out at the theater in the past couple of weeks, chances are you’re still talking about it. Well, now you can continue the “experience” of the film on social media by taking the #GetOutChallenge. Most of the folks participating have been recreating hilarious versions of the scene where one creepy character from the film runs full speed right into the face of lead actor Daniel Kaluuya, but others are putting their own creative twist on this challenge. Here are the insanely funny results…

Photos