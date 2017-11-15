Kim Kardashian Accidentally Reveals The Sex of Baby #3 on Ellen

Text WIZ to 24042 To Get Exclusives & Breaking News! Reply HELP for Help; STOP BOX to Cancel; STOP to End All; Msg&Data Rates May Apply;

Kim Kardashian made an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres show and she accidentally spilled the tea on what the sex of baby number three that is on the way via surrogate.

Over the weekend Kim threw a gorgeous cherry blossom and tea themed baby shower and was telling Ellen all about it and how she wanted to include North. Well in that conversation Kim accidentally announced with the sex of baby number three is….

If there’s one thing Kim and Kanye do well is they make adorable children! Congrats to Kim and Kanye on the new mini me!