Scooter Braun Reveals His “Blueprint” And Explains The Thin Line Between Failure And Success

Manager to the likes of Justin Bieber and Kanye West, he knows more than a few things about success

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles

Source: Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand / Getty


In the newly released series “Blueprint,” Complex’s Chief Content Officer, Noah Callahan-Bever, sits down with today’s most impactful creative directors, inventors, designers, executives and artists. Those who sit down across from the CCO include impressive company like Jimmy IovineTodd McFarlane and Bobby Hundreds, all who delve into an exploration of the key moves they made to realize their career and their impact on the culture.

The latest impactful member of the music industry to give up the keys to their success is Scooter Braun, a visionary for the self-made social media age. After catching the eye of Jermaine Dupri as the hottest young party promoter in Atlanta, Braun signed and broke both Asher Roth and Justin Bieber, almost giving up 2 months before Asher’s biggest hit, “I Love College.” He went on to manage dozens of global pop stars to expand his company into other facets of entertainment and to weather some very public storms, all while gathering a following as big as some of his acts.
He now works with huge names like Tori Kelly, Martin Garrix, Ariana Grande, and Kanye West–showing not only how skilled he is at what he does, but just how versatile his talents are within the realm of music and its vast genres. Scooter gives us all a very candid story of how he came from dropping out of college and lying to his parents about it, to being by far the wealthiest member of the family. For anyone who likes music or is interested in the business side of any industry, Scooter Braun explaining his “Blueprint” is a must watch.

