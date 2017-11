Juicy And Mark Curry Shares What They Think Made Wendy Williams Faint [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Juicy and Mark Curry go live and talk about the recent faint of Wendy Williams . She said it was from dehydration and overheating, but Juicy thinks it was more than that. Curry mentioned that it was because she was dressed as the Statue of Liberty and they don’t want the black women to be great in that.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Juicy believes that it’s because her and her husband have had marital issues. Then Curry started talking about how he is taking Gary With Da Tea’s job and is going to dish some info on Oprah and JJ Walker. Juicy couldn’t do anything else but laugh at him.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia

RELATED: Wendy Williams’ Husband Spotted Out With His Alleged Mistress [PHOTO]

RELATED: Why Wendy Williams Doesn’t Want Tamar Braxton On Her Show

The Latest: