The NBC Chicago Cast Reveal Which Chicago Rapper Gives The Best Secret Santa Gifts

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
0 reads
NBC love Chicago which is why 3 of their highest rated shows are based there, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. I headed to the Windy City to get a behind the scenes look at the some of the magic that goes into making these 3 shows. I got to request someone from a burning building, breach a door with the PD and I even got on the operating table for Chicago Med.

In  the process I had a little bit of fun with the cast. Since the holidays are coming up I asked everyone which Chicago rapper they think gives the best Secret Santa gift, Chance The Rapper, Common or Kanye West.

