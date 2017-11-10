Xscape Biopic Is Coming Soon

Back in May I told you about Xscape joining forces with Mona Scott Young for a biopic

“Xscape has had a huge impact on music and are one of the most successful female groups of all time. Monami Entertainment is honored to be charged with bringing the authorized Xscape story to the world,” says Scott-Young. – Deadline

With a show on Bravo already “Still Kickin It” TMZ reports the movie will air on Bravo as well.

“Production sources tell us … the biopic will air on Bravo, which is already home to the docuseries, “Xscape Still Kickin’ It.” We’re told mega-producer Mona Scott-Young of ‘Love & Hip Hop’ fame is producing the movie.

As we reported … all 4 members — Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, LaTocha and Tamika Scott — reunited this past summer for their first performance in 20 years, and they’ve been rolling ever since.”

