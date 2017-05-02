Xscape Biopic Has Been Confirmed!

One time for my ladies! Since R&B biopics have been a recent trend I’m ready for a female group’s story to be told! And Mona Scott Young will be executive producer for this one.

You may be familiar with her success with the Love&Hip-Hop franchise.

“We are excited to join forces with Mona Scott-Young and Monami Entertainment to bring the real Xscape story to the world,” said Xscape in a statement. “This partnership will allow us to tell our story about our lives the way we lived it. It’s our truth about the rise, the fall, and the return of Xscape. We feel the recent announcement of an unauthorized biopic on our lives is disrespectful and disappointing. We are not, in any way, participating in that project and it will never ‘represent’ our true story.”

“Xscape has had a huge impact on music and are one of the most successful female groups of all time. Monami Entertainment is honored to be charged with bringing the authorized Xscape story to the world,” says Scott-Young. – Deadline

Ummm… this better be good!

