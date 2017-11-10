Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

TEXAS A&M CHARGING $475,000 FOR HOTEL ROOMS ON GAME DAY

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Texas A&M University is in the process of building a hotel across the street from its 100,000-capacity football field – which happens to be the fourth-largest stadium in the U.S.

This hotel is special because the college is holding auctions and lotteries for the right to reserve individual rooms in the hotel on any day for the next 10 years.

To be clear, here … They’re not auctioning off the rooms. They’re just auctioning off the RIGHT to have the room on game day. Which is about eight weekends each year.

And, here’s the kicker … The starting bids for the best rooms on the top floor of this hotel are as high as $475,000.

That’s right. About half-a-million bucks to just be able to book the room when the Aggies are in town.

How’s that for a money grab? (Quartz)

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

$475000 , Charging , Day , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , For , game , Hotel , on , ROOMS , TEXAS A&M

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 23 hours ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 23 hours ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 2 days ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 3 days ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 3 days ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 1 week ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 1 week ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 2 weeks ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 2 weeks ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Photos