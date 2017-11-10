TEXAS A&M CHARGING $475,000 FOR HOTEL ROOMS ON GAME DAY

Texas A&M University is in the process of building a hotel across the street from its 100,000-capacity football field – which happens to be the fourth-largest stadium in the U.S.

This hotel is special because the college is holding auctions and lotteries for the right to reserve individual rooms in the hotel on any day for the next 10 years.

To be clear, here … They’re not auctioning off the rooms. They’re just auctioning off the RIGHT to have the room on game day. Which is about eight weekends each year.

And, here’s the kicker … The starting bids for the best rooms on the top floor of this hotel are as high as $475,000.

That’s right. About half-a-million bucks to just be able to book the room when the Aggies are in town.

How’s that for a money grab? (Quartz)

