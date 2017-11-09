The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Mark Wahlberg Reveals What His Kids Don't Know About Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Posted 21 hours ago
Mark Wahlberg chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”  about his new movie, “Daddy’s Home 2,” and explains why it’s a sequel he didn’t expect or plan to happen. He talks about why it’s a great movie for American audiences in the current temperature of our country, and relishing the opportunity to make a family movie. Mark also talks about his family-owned burger joint, “Wahlburgers,” and his excitement about opening his Atlanta location.

Mark shares his love for watching Dish Nation, what it’s like to team up with Will Ferrell again, and his excitement to come to Atlanta to make a movie for the first time. Plus, he reveals his music habits in the car, and whether his kids are aware about his past in music. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos