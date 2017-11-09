T-Pain Joins Everyday Struggle And Talks His AutoTune Legacy

is the latest guest to grace the set of Complex’s Youtube series Everyday Struggle with his presences. One of the hip-hop world’s undisputed legends, Mr. Pain stopped by to give his take on his own legacy, how autotune is being utilized in today’s world of music, and also comments on the current events that are taking place in music. Throughout the interview,along with his cohostand moderatordefinitely pay tribute to just how iconic the man sitting there with them is.

Being a veteran in the industry, T-Pain is the perfect person to give some insight on things going on both behind the scenes, and now more publicly due to social media. He discusses rap beefs–specifically the latest with Remy Ma and Lil Kim supposedly dissing Nicki Minaj. He also talks about how he feels about labels, whether they help or hurt certain artists, and how he’s managed to have such longevity in his career.

If you’re a fan of T-Pain, you want want to miss this one.

