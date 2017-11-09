Feature Story
T-Pain Joins Everyday Struggle And Talks His AutoTune Legacy

The legendary musician stops by to spread some knowledge

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


T-Pain is the latest guest to grace the set of Complex’s Youtube series Everyday Struggle with his presences. One of the hip-hop world’s undisputed legends, Mr. Pain stopped by to give his take on his own legacy, how autotune is being utilized in today’s world of music, and also comments on the current events that are taking place in music. Throughout the interview, Joe Budden along with his cohost Akademiks and moderator Nadeska definitely pay tribute to just how iconic the man sitting there with them is.

Being a veteran in the industry, T-Pain is the perfect person to give some insight on things going on both behind the scenes, and now more publicly due to social media. He discusses rap beefs–specifically the latest with Remy Ma and Lil Kim supposedly dissing Nicki Minaj. He also talks about how he feels about labels, whether they help or hurt certain artists, and how he’s managed to have such longevity in his career.

If you’re a fan of T-Pain, you want want to miss this one.

