Have A Heart: Australian Thieves Keep Family Jewels But Return 4-Year-Old’s Labrador Pup

A little girl got through to the thieves who stole her best buddy.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 hours ago
2 reads
A little girl is feeling at peace again after being reunited with her stolen pup.

Apparently, some thieves burglarized a Melbourne, Australian home recently, stealing jewelry, electronics, and an 8-week old Labrador named Sasha that belonged to 4-year-old Miai. Miai considered the pup to be her best friend, so she and her family—the Hoods—went public with a plea for  Sasha’s safe return.

What happened next  is extraordinary. Sasha was soon returned to the family—they found her in their back yard unharmed, but with some sort of a new shoe fetish, according to People.

Either way, Miai is sure to have a much better holiday season now that she’s got her best bud by her side again. These thieves had a heart—unfortunately for them, the police are still investigating the crime with intentions of recovering all the stole property.

Photos