BARACK OBAMA: Reporting For Jury Duty

Being a former leader of the free world isn’t enough to get Barack Obama out of jury duty.

The former President showed up at a Cook County court in Chicago this morning (Wednesday) to report. He arrived with his Secret Service detail and joined the rest of the prospective jury pool. He’s not the first President called for jury duty after leaving the White House. George W. Bush was called in 2015, and Bill Clinton was also called to serve after he left office. (Chicago Tribune)

Fasho Thoughts:

Nothing says “I’m a civilian again” like getting a summons for jury service.

Obama will be paid the same $17 that all of the other jurors will be paid.

Can’t he just say “I’m a former President” and get out of having to serve?

What else does he have going on?

